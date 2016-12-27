Stories book “Chand Kahan Chala Gya” published

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) has

published Uzra Hafiz-ur-Rehman book “Chand Kahan Chala Gya” on

Tuesday.

The 118 pages book is concluded on the 17 stories specially

for the children.

The book would be available at all NBF bookshops at Rs 80. The

readers club members would avail 50 per cent discount and pay only

Rs 36.

Dr. Asad Areb said that newly published book “Chand Kahan

Chala Gya” is one of the good addition in children literature.