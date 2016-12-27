Stories book “Chand Kahan Chala Gya” published

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) has
published Uzra Hafiz-ur-Rehman book “Chand Kahan Chala Gya” on
Tuesday.
The 118 pages book is concluded on the 17 stories specially
for the children.
The book would be available at all NBF bookshops at Rs 80. The
readers club members would avail 50 per cent discount and pay only
Rs 36.
Dr. Asad Areb said that newly published book “Chand Kahan
Chala Gya” is one of the good addition in children literature.
