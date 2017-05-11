Stop politics on civil-military ties: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry

Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday emphasized that no one should play

politics on civil-military ties, saying those who want to do

politics should find some other issues.

He said there should be no political point scoring over

civil-military relationship and stated nowhere in the world politics

was played on such a sensitive issue except in Pakistan.

“The strength of the civil-military ties was unprecedented now.

Those who wish to play politics should find some other pitch.”,he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said the

context of civil-military ties was not political but national, adding

“now let the issue (Dawn Leaks) rests.”

He warned against making a mockery of civil-military ties and

termed it a sensitive issue.

Replying to a series of questions raised on Dawn Leaks issue,

Chaudhry Nisar said the matter had been blown out of proportion and

added Dawn Leaks Inquiry Committee Report was a consensus document

and should not have been turned into a controversial issue.

He said, “A perception of a conflict between state

institutions was unnecessarily created in the media. If the

government had intended to bury the issue, it would not have

constituted two committees comprising credible and senior people.”

The minister said recommendations put forward by the Inquiry

Committee following Dawn Leaks investigation have been made public.

He said the notification issued by the Interior Ministry a day

ago (Wednesday) had exactly the same content which had been

recommended by the Inquiry Committee in its report.

The minister said that there had been difference between Civil

and Military Leadership on procedural issues but not on substance of

the report, adding the issue of implementation of Inquiry

Committee’s recommendations in Dawn Leaks issue was amicably

resolved.

He said the federal government supported the Inquiry

Committee wholeheartedly and transparently during Dawn Leaks

investigation and added the Committee gave its decision keeping in

view the evidence and facts.

Ch.Nisar said the government never interfered in the proceedings of

the committee for seven months.

The recommendations were not meant to fulfill someone’s

wishes, he added.

Regarding an initial letter issued by Prime Minister Office,

he said it was an order which was written to relevant ministries.

While, the Ministry of Interior on Wednesday issued a

notification exactly as per recommendations of the Inquiry

Committee, he added.

The Minister urged that no one should make mockery of national

security issues since Pakistan’s enemies eagerly want to destabilize

the country.

Interior Minister said during last three months, 3,53,000

Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were blocked. CNICs

of many Pakistanis were also blocked, mostly those who did not have

proper supporting documents. “But we have to find a solution,” he

added.

The Minister said out of the total blocked CNICs, 174,000

cards were of confirmed aliens. He said during last few years,

33,000 passports of foreigners were also blocked and no body filed

a single appeal for renewal of their passports.

Chaudhry Nisar said if a person was suspected with regard to

their CNIC, they would be given a chance to prove themselves right.

About 3500 foreign nationals voluntarily returned their cards,

he said, adding more than 10,000 Afghan nationals who were also

registered as refugees also carried CNIC cards.

Nisar said 156,000 identity cards were temporarily unblocked

and the holders of these cards would get a chance to prove their

identity.

He said from now onwards notice would be sent to a person

before blocking his card.

The Minister also spoke about tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan

(GB), adding people wanting to visit the region for tourism purposes

would no more need a No Objection Certification (NOC) and a

notification in this regard would soon be issued.

“The NOCs have been compulsory since the past year and a half,

but it would no longer be needed by tourists so that tourism in GB

flourishes,” Chaudhry Nisar said. “However, diplomats, NGOs,

research workers and project related foreigners will be needing

security clearance,” he said.

The Minister said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been

empowered and launched an operation against illegal transplants of

human organs which was lucrative business and medical professional

were involved in it.

He said FIA would also be empowered to start a campaign

against food adulteration and would act against food importers and

distributors to stop selling of expired food products.

Selling of harmful food products was an issue of public health

and people should get healthy foods to eat, he added.

He said Interior Ministry would also hold a seminar to devise

a strategy against the harmful effects of communication towers of

mobile companies.

Health organizations, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

(PTA), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Environmental Protection

Agency, Frequency Allocation Board, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer

Hospital, King Edwards Medical College and other experts would be

invited to come up with solutions to tackle the issue of harmful

rays from the towers, many of them located in congested areas and

near educational institutions.

He told that progress was made in case of foreign exchange

company Khanani and Kalia, which was an unbelievable case.

The Minister said the case was initiated in 2004-2005 but was

then closed and all the evidences were destroyed and the accused got

acquitted from the courts.

Later on, the accused were arrested in United States, he said,

adding that he revived the case and ordered start of an

investigation on basis of complaints.

He said it was determined by FIA that from 2005 to 2008,

Rs 100 billion were sent abroad through this one company.

FIA also succeeded in getting access to 1.4 million

transactions of the company, he informed.

He said letters had been written to US’s Federal Bureau of

Investigation and UK’s National Crime Agency for financial

assistance in the case.

He said another case taken up by FIA was the non-payment of

petroleum levy by oil marketing companies.

FIA made efforts and took back Rs 2.5 billion from these

companies and deposited the amount in national exchequer, he added.

He said the Interior Ministry was also looking into the issue

of non-payment of billions of dollars by petroleum exploration

companies.

The minister said FIA was also working to curb human

trafficking from borders of Iran and Afghanistan.

“The interior ministry has worked on catching many human

smugglers during the past one and a half year.

“We will be blocking CNICs and passports of those involved in human

trafficking and fled the country,” he said. Many of the human traffickers were from Gujranwala division, the minister added.

“We are writing to the foreign countries to take action

against human traffickers,” Nisar said.

He said the ministry would re-write to Interpol, hoping that

red warrants would be issued for Altaf Hussain before June 15.