Stepts taken to activate NACTA, monitoring of educational institutions: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan

Iqbal on Thursday said that all important steps have been taken to

activate NACTA, and monitoring of educational institutions.

The task had been given to FIA for strengthening “cyber

crime wing”, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said “We are holding a conference in which all the vice

chancellors of the universities would be invited.”

Some elements were trying to misguide the young educated

people which would be discouraged with the help of teachers,

parents, and other segment of society, he said.

An awareness campaign to promote tolerance and flush out

extremism would be launched to achieve the objectives, he said.

To a question he said that Pakistan had achieved many

success in war against terrorism.

The Minister said that the world had acknowledged the

sacrifices of Pakistan being rendered in rooting out menace of

terrorism.

To another question Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan Muslim

League Nawaz (PML-N), had steered the country out of economic

challenges besides other issues.

In the present situation, there was need to strengthen

political and democratic system of the country, he said.