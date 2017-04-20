Steps in hand to achieve water, sanitation goals: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Zahid

Hamid has said after having achieved Millanium Development Goals

(MDGs), Pakistan was taking concrete steps to achieve Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs) in water and sanitation sectors.

Representing Pakistan in the two-day Conference on Sanitation

and Water for All Global Partnership in Washington DC on Wednesday,

he said Pakistan was sincerely pursuing the International agenda for

Water for All.

Zahid Hamid while talking to media said that present

government was taking concrete steps to meet the challenges of

water stress and scarcity in the country.

Minister said “We need alignment of global, regional and

country processes to advance SDGs implementation,” says a press

release received from Washington.