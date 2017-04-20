Steps in hand to achieve water, sanitation goals: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Minister for Climate Change Zahid
Hamid has said after having achieved Millanium Development Goals
(MDGs), Pakistan was taking concrete steps to achieve Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) in water and sanitation sectors.
Representing Pakistan in the two-day Conference on Sanitation
and Water for All Global Partnership in Washington DC on Wednesday,
he said Pakistan was sincerely pursuing the International agenda for
Water for All.
Zahid Hamid while talking to media said that present
government was taking concrete steps to meet the challenges of
water stress and scarcity in the country.
Minister said “We need alignment of global, regional and
country processes to advance SDGs implementation,” says a press
release received from Washington.
