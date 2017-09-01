Steps being taken to uplift agri sector, farmers: CM

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Friday said the Punjab government had given historic

package worth billions of rupees for the development of agriculture

sector and prosperity of farmers.

He said this while talking to Provincial Agricultural Minister

Naeem Akhtar Bhabha who called on him here.

He said each penny of this agriculture package was being spent

on the welfare of the farmers efficiently.

Under this agriculture package, the farmers were being given

relief at their doorsteps. On the other hand, interest free loans

amounting to billions of rupees were being provided to the small

farmers on easy terms.

Shehbaz Sharif said that every possible step had been adopted

to save the farmers from global recession.