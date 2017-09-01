Steps being taken to uplift agri sector, farmers: CM

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Friday said the Punjab government had given historic
package worth billions of rupees for the development of agriculture
sector and prosperity of farmers.
He said this while talking to Provincial Agricultural Minister
Naeem Akhtar Bhabha who called on him here.
He said each penny of this agriculture package was being spent
on the welfare of the farmers efficiently.
Under this agriculture package, the farmers were being given
relief at their doorsteps. On the other hand, interest free loans
amounting to billions of rupees were being provided to the small
farmers on easy terms.
Shehbaz Sharif said that every possible step had been adopted
to save the farmers from global recession.
