Steps being taken to surpass 330,000 tons Kinnow exports figure achieved last year: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Minister for National Food Security
and Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Thursday said steps were
being taken to surpass last year’s kinnow exports of around 330,000
tons.
Addressing the ‘Kinnow-Expo 2017’, organized by USAID
Agriculture Market Development (AMD) programme, the minister said
that Indonesian Government has enhanced the period for importing the
kinnow by four months, which would further augment the exports of the commodity.
The minister said that citrus was contributing about 30
percent in local fruit production, adding that government was taking
appropriate measures to enhance exports of fruits from the country
and earn precious foreign exchange.
Sikandar Bosan appreciated the role of USAID for the
development of local agriculture and livestock sectors of the
country.
He said that different projects initiated in collaboration
with the USAID was helping in enhancing the crop output and
alleviating the poverty.
The minister said that government was well aware of the
issues and challenges being faced by the local agriculture sector
and initiated numbers of developmental projects to address these
problems.
Steps were being taken for uplift of agriculture, livestock
and horticulture sectors of the country by introducing the
innovative and modern farming technologies.
He said that agriculture was the back bone of national economy
contributing significantly in national GDP, besides absorbing the 40
percent of local labour force.
He said that conventional agriculture sector has been shifted
to high value crop production and horticulture in order to enhance
the farm income.
Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador David Hale said that
US was assisting and providing technical and financial assistance
for the development of the agriculture sector of Pakistan.
He said that AMD programme would help to enhance citrus
exports and compete in the international markets as the exporters
were provided training to compete with the international markets.
He reiterated for working together for strengthening the
agriculture sector of Paksitan, besides collaborating in other
sector of economic development.
Addressing the ceremony, Head of AMD programme informed that
the main objective of the programme was to enable the local
agriculture, livestock, citrus and off-season vegetables to compete
in international markets.
The other objective of the programme was to encourage
investment through technical assistance, matching grants and
supplement the world best technical supports for the industry for
enhancing the exports, he added.
President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qasir
Iqbal said that 190 processing units were established in the area in
order to enhance the citrus exports.
He said that country was earning an average US$ 250 million by
exporting the citrus including kinnow as the it was the 6th largest
kinnow producing of the world.
