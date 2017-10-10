Steps being taken to provide modern health facilities in GB: CM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday that steps are being taken to provide modern health facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

While talking to Radio Pakistan CM said, government has set up endowment fund of Rs 700 million to facilitate the needy patients.

Hafeez-ur-Rehman said the government has also enhanced budget allocation Health Department.

The Chief Minister said a trauma center will be set up in District Headquarters Hospital Gilgit at a cost of Rs 50 million in the current financial year.

He said Punjab Government has released fund for construction of Shaheed Saif-ur-Rehman Hospital in Gilgit.