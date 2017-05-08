Steps being taken to facilitate passengers: Kh. Saad

LAHORE, May 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Monday that setting up of call center in railways will help address passengers problems.

Addressing a meeting regarding converting railways inquiry into latest

call center here at Railways Headquarters, he said that the centres would not only provide information regarding arrival/departure of trains to passengers but also get their feedback to improve railways working. “We have to provide seat booking facility on phone to those who do not have internet facility,” he added.

For call center services, he said, a company would be selected on the

basis of merit, eligibility and performance, and the companies registered with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) could offer their services as per law by May 22.

He warned that delay in providing latest facilities to passengers would not be tolerated.