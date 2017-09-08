Steps being taken to activate NACTA, educational institutions monitoring: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP): Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has

said that all important steps was being taken to activate National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), and monitoring of educational institutions.

The task had been given to the Federal Investigation Agency for

strengthening Cyber Crime Wing, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said, “We are holding a conference in which all the vice

chancellors of the universities would be invited.”

Some elements were trying to misguide the young educated

people which would be discouraged with the help of teachers,

parents, and other segment of society, he said.

An awareness campaign to promote tolerance and flush out

extremism would be launched to achieve the objectives, he said.

To a question, he said Pakistan had achieved many

success in war against terrorism.

The minister said the world had acknowledged the

sacrifices of Pakistan being rendered in rooting out the menace of

terrorism.

To another question, Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan Muslim

League-Nawaz (PML-N) had steered the country out of economic

crisis besides other issues.

In the present situation, there was need to strengthen

political and democratic system of the country, he said.