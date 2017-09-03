Steps being taken for reconstruction of destroyed girls schools in FATA

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP): The government is taking bold steps
for reconstruction of destroyed girls schools in Federally
Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) during war against terror.
Spokesperson of Ministry of States and Frontier Regions
talking to Radio Pakistan, there are 2248 Girls School in FATA and
2 co-education based schools that also giving admission to girls
on merit basis.
He said 1195 girls schools were affected by war on terror in
these agencies, of them, 555 were completely destroyed and 491
were partially affected.
He said that 895 schools have been rehabilitated and
construction of remaining schools is under process.
