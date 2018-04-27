Steps announced in federal budget to boost welfare activities: SWT

KARACHI, Apr 27 (APP):The spokesperson of Saylani Welfare Trust (SWT) has termed the

annual federal budget for 2018-2019 as budget for the welfare and betterment

of poor and deserving sections.

In his comments to APP on the federal budget 2018-2019, he said

that the relaxation provided to the welfare organizations in terms of

tax will boost the welfare activities.

It may be noted here that the sales tax and customs duty have

been waived on the paper used in printing of the holy Quran in federal

budget 2018-19.

The welfare organizations including Saylani Welfare Trust, SIUT

and Al-Shifa Hospital have been allowed tax exemption in the budget

2018-19.