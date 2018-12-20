Steel cutting ceremony of Type-054 A/P Warship for Pakistan Navy held in China

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Steel Cutting ceremony of first war ship of Type 054 A/P

Frigates Project, being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Hudong Zhonghua

(HZ) Shipyard China.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest Vice Chief of Naval

Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat said the accomplishment ushered new

chapter in Pak-China friendship that had matured through the tests of times and

remained steadfast in other domains, a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations

of Pakistan Navy said.