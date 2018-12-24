Statistics division should focus on poverty mapping for targeted resource allocation: Khusro Bakhtyar

File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reform and Statistics Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday urged the statistics division to work on poverty mapping for targeted resource allocation.
The minister directed that a mechanism should be devised to educate public on economic statistics especially the trends in consumer price index (CPI) and inflation.