ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that he fully respects the courts and his statement was about balance of power among the institutions and
not related to the judiciary.
Statement was about some elements in bureaucracy, not judiciary: Fawad
ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that he fully respects the courts and his statement was about balance of power among the institutions and