State will not tolerate citizens taking law in hands: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Saturday said the perpetrators, behind the murder of

Mashaal Khan, should know that the state would not tolerate

citizens taking the law in their own hands.

The Prime Minister expressed his shock and sadness

over the senseless display of mob justice at the Wali Khan

University Mardan that resulted in the murder of a young

student, Mashaal Khan.

He said the police have been directed to apprehend those

responsible in the act.

“No father should have to send his child off to be

educated with the fear of having him returned in a coffin,”

the PM office media wing in a press release quoted the Prime

Minister as saying.

The Prime Minister urged the nation to stand united to

condemn this crime and to promote tolerance and rule of law in

the society.