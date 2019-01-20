State to fully look after children of slain Sahiwal parents: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that children, who had lost their parents in a shooting incident in

Sahiwal on Saturday, would be fully looked after by state as its responsibility.

“Still shocked at seeing the traumatized children who saw their parents shot before their eyes. Any parent would be shocked as they would think of their own children in such a traumatic situation,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said while the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had done a great job in fight against terrorism, everyone must be accountable before the law. As soon as Joint Investigation Team report comes, swift action will be taken.

The government’s priority was protection of all its citizens, the prime minister remarked.

Four persons including husband, wife and their teenage daughter and a neighbor were shot dead on GT Road in Qadriabad area of Sahiwal, what the CTD termed as intelligence based operation.

On Saturday, the prime minister had contacted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and sought a report over the alleged encounter.

He directed for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident to ascertain facts.