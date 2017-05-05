State Minister for IB&NH meets Sindh Governor

KARACHI, May 5 (APP): State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb in a meeting with Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, here on Friday discussed the current political situation and development projects in the province.

According to a communication issued by Sindh Governor House, Muhammad Zubair informed the State Minister that projects meant to benefit public were underway, on priority basis.

Sindh Governor particularly referred to M-9 Motorway, 500-bed hospital in Thatta, besides K-IV water supply scheme and Green Line Bus Service in Karachi.

These and several other similar projects, he said were besides development packages announced by the Prime Minister for Hyderabad and Thatta coupled with Health Card Scheme.

Marriyum Aurangzeb on the occasion said Prime Minister’s vision was focused towards across the board development and progress of the country.

Governor Muhammad Zubair supplementing her said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a visionary leader, working day and night for the country and its people.

“These efforts needed to be duly communicated to the masses through the information ministry,” he said suggesting that a comprehensive approach be adopted for the purpose.