Stakeholders to be taken on-board to frame new policy to boost exports: Pervaiz Malik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Minister for Commerce and Textile Pervaiz Malik Saturday said that relevant stakeholder will be taken on-board to frame such policies that improve the country’s business environment and the exports.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, he said the country will be taken forward as per the vision of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whose ultimate objective was to be made Pakistan the Asian tiger.

He further said that the government is committed to timely

completion of all ongoing projects including CPEC to transfer the benefit of development to the people.