Stage play ‘Hum sab ka Pakistan’ presented at RAC

RAWALPINDI, Aug 12 (APP):A stage play based on patriotism ‘Hum sab ka Pakistan’ was

presented by Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to mark Independence Day which was

written by Basharat Jafferi and directed by Amin Shahzada.

The caste of the play include Rana Kashif, Imran Rushdi, Shahzad Mughal, Faqeer Hussain, Waheed

Minhas, Shahid Kodu, Rizwana Khan, Noor Ali, Arshad Khan and Amin Shahzada.

The tributes were also paid to Armed

Forces for their matchless services for the country.

Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed also addressed on the occasion.