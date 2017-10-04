Stable Pakistan critical for South Asia’s stability: Tillerson

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (APP): Emphasizing Pakistan’s critical role to

President Trump’s new strategy on South Asia, US Secretary of State

Rex Tillerson Wednesday said Islamabad’s concerns and interests

would be accommodated and there was an opportunity to strengthen

bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Talking to newsmen after his meeting with Foreign Minister

Khawaja Muhammad Asif here, Tillerson also stated that the United

States wanted the Pakistan government to be stable and peaceful.

Describing US-Pakistan relations as “extra-ordinary”, he said

there was an opportunity to strengthen that relationship. “We are

going to be working very hard at all levels – from the State

Department to the Defence Department, to our intelligence community

as well as economic and commerce opportunities,” he said.

On the newly announced strategy on South Asia, Secretary

Tillerson said it had a regional approach and Pakistan’s role was

critical. “Pakistan is critical to the long-term stability of

the region.”

Earlier, Secretary Tillerson and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister

held wide-ranging exchange of views on bilateral and regional issues

of mutual interest. The Foreign Minister is visiting Washington

at Secretary Tillerson’s invitation.

Khawaja Asif told the Secretary of State about the strong public reaction in Pakistan to the pronouncement of US Administration’s

South Asia Policy which, he said, was based on inadequate recognition

of Pakistan’s sterling contribution in the fight against terrorism.

He added that in addition to huge human and material cost incurred

by Pakistan, its cultural ethos as a moderate state had suffered due

to protracted instability in Afghanistan.

Secretary Tillerson acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices

rendered by the people and armed forces of Pakistan in the struggle

against terrorism and agreed that cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in Afghanistan was crucial to achieving durable peace

and stability in the region.

He said that Pakistan’s interests and concerns would be

accommodated since its role was critical to President Trump’s South

Asia Strategy. He added that future stability of Pakistan was an

important element of the strategy.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan and the United States shared a

common desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region

at large. He emphasized that Pakistan sought a broad-based

relationship with the United States building on a seven-decade

long history of successful cooperation.

He pointed out that Pakistan was winning its war against terrorism

and in contrast to other countries the incidence of terrorism in

Pakistan had seen a marked decline – with a salutary impact on economic

and commercial activity. This, he added, was made possible because

Pakistan had pursued a zero-tolerance and indiscriminate approach in

its campaign against all terrorist and militant groups.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s position on the need

for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political approach to achieving peace

and stability in Afghanistan.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s concerns with regard to ungoverned

spaces within Afghanistan, from which attacks against it continued to

be planned and carried out.

The minister urged the United States to take note of the gross

human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian security forces in

the occupied Kashmir. He said peace in South Asia would remain out of

reach until the resolution of all longstanding disputes, including the

core dispute of Jammu and Kashmir.

Inviting Secretary Tillerson to visit Islamabad to continue their discussions, the Foreign Minister stressed that a broad-based and

structured framework for dialogue would best serve the two countries’

mutual interests.

Secretary Tillerson accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan at

an early date. Both the sides agreed to remain constructively engaged

with a view to achieving the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic prosperity in the region.