UNITED NATIONS, Jun 08 (APP):The Caribbean Island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines became the smallest nation ever to secure a seat on the United Nations Security Council when the UN General Assembly on Friday elected five countries to the powerful 15-member body.

The other countries elected were: Estonia, Niger, Tunisia and Vietnam.The five states will take up their seats as non-permanent members of the Security Council in January 2020, replacing Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Peru and Poland.