SSU prepares a comprehensive security plan for PSL final

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Foolproof security arrangements have

been made in connection with Pakistan Super League (PSL) final

to be held at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, said Commandant

Special Security Unit (SSU) Maqsood Ahmed at a media briefing

on Saturday at SSU Headquarters.

He said that SSU has prepared a comprehensive security plan

for the PSL final. The plan was developed in consultation with

all stakeholders, including Pakistan Rangers-Sindh, Zonal

DIGs and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He added that SP SSU

Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum will perform duty as Chief Security

Officer of the teams.

Giving details, Maqsood Ahmed said that thousands of

police personnel, including more than 800 SSU commandos

besides personnel from other law enforcement agencies will

perform their duties at National Stadium, Karachi Airport,

routes, parking lots, hotels and other areas while sharp

shooters will also be deployed in different places.

The details of the officials to be deployed included

SSP/SP-32; DSP-95; INSP/SI/ASI-1051; HC/PC/Commandos-6323;

Lady staff-603 and Mounted Police-28 while Zone-wise breakup

of police personnel deployment will be: East-4051; South-1209;

West-530; SSU and other Police Units-2342.

SSU is providing motorcade and security cover at Karachi

Airport, route and hotels.

The Commandant further said that well-equipped Commandos,

including lady Commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters

as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.