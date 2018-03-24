SSU prepares a comprehensive security plan for PSL final

KARACHI, Mar 24 (APP):Foolproof security arrangements have
been made in connection with Pakistan Super League (PSL) final
to be held at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday, said Commandant
Special Security Unit (SSU) Maqsood Ahmed at a media briefing
on Saturday at SSU Headquarters.
He said that SSU has prepared a comprehensive security plan
for the PSL final. The plan was developed in consultation with
all stakeholders, including Pakistan Rangers-Sindh, Zonal
DIGs and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He added that SP SSU
Ghulam Murtaza Tabassum will perform duty as Chief Security
Officer of the teams.
Giving details, Maqsood Ahmed said that thousands of
police personnel, including more than 800 SSU commandos
besides personnel from other law enforcement agencies will
perform their duties at National Stadium, Karachi Airport,
routes, parking lots, hotels and other areas while sharp
shooters will also be deployed in different places.
The details of the officials to be deployed included
SSP/SP-32; DSP-95; INSP/SI/ASI-1051; HC/PC/Commandos-6323;
Lady staff-603 and Mounted Police-28 while Zone-wise breakup
of police personnel deployment will be: East-4051; South-1209;
West-530; SSU and other Police Units-2342.
SSU is providing motorcade and security cover at Karachi
Airport, route and hotels.
The Commandant further said that well-equipped Commandos,
including lady Commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters
as quick response force to challenge any emergency situation.
