Sri Lankan tour a good omen for Int’l cricket revival: Zaheer Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas Monday
welcoming the Sri Lankan Cricket’s clearence to tour Pakistan
said this was good news for a cricket loving nation and help revive
international cricket.
Talking to APP, Zaheer said he has interaction with many foreign
players and they are keen to play in Pakistan.
Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Monday approved a tour to Pakistan
and its Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala said after a security
assessment the team had been cleared to play three Twenty20
internationals including one in Lahore.
Thilanga Sumathipala said he was keen to take his team to Pakistan
as his security experts have given go-ahead signal, especially Lahore
being cleared.
“We have three T20s coming up against Pakistan in September and
we would like to play at least one of those games in Lahore,”
Thilanga said.
Zaheer Abbas known as the Run Machine, said, “It is wonderful
that a team (Sri Lanka) attacked in Lahore is keen to revive international cricket in
Pakistan. It is a positive message for other foreign teams, leaving no excuse for them to
play here.”
Zaheer, who had two stints as captain of the national team in
1981 and 1984, said he hoped everything goes well and Sri Lankan
team’s tour would leave cherishable memories for a cricket loving
nation.
Speaking about skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaheer said Sarfraz has
proved his mettle as a team leader and under his captaincy
cricket would flourish.
Zaheer currently associated with Sports Board Punjab (SBP)
said they were planning to open academies in the entire Punjab
for male and female players.
