Sri Lankan tour a good omen for Int’l cricket revival: Zaheer Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas Monday

welcoming the Sri Lankan Cricket’s clearence to tour Pakistan

said this was good news for a cricket loving nation and help revive

international cricket.

Talking to APP, Zaheer said he has interaction with many foreign

players and they are keen to play in Pakistan.

Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Monday approved a tour to Pakistan

and its Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala said after a security

assessment the team had been cleared to play three Twenty20

internationals including one in Lahore.

Thilanga Sumathipala said he was keen to take his team to Pakistan

as his security experts have given go-ahead signal, especially Lahore

being cleared.

“We have three T20s coming up against Pakistan in September and

we would like to play at least one of those games in Lahore,”

Thilanga said.

Zaheer Abbas known as the Run Machine, said, “It is wonderful

that a team (Sri Lanka) attacked in Lahore is keen to revive international cricket in

Pakistan. It is a positive message for other foreign teams, leaving no excuse for them to

play here.”

Zaheer, who had two stints as captain of the national team in

1981 and 1984, said he hoped everything goes well and Sri Lankan

team’s tour would leave cherishable memories for a cricket loving

nation.

Speaking about skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaheer said Sarfraz has

proved his mettle as a team leader and under his captaincy

cricket would flourish.

Zaheer currently associated with Sports Board Punjab (SBP)

said they were planning to open academies in the entire Punjab

for male and female players.