National 
Views: 201

Sri Lankan president leaves for home

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena Saturday left for home after concluding his three-day visit
to Pakistan.
At the Nur Khan Airbase, he was seen off by President Mamnoon Hussain. Minister in waiting Abdul Qadir Baloch and other high officials were also present on the occasion.
During his stay in Pakistan, the Sri Lankan president had attended the Pakistan Day parade as guest of honour and held meetings with the president and prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links