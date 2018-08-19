Sri Lankan PM calls Imran, conveys congratulation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Sunday called Prime Minister Imran Khan and congratulated him on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Conveying his compliments, the Sri Lankan prime minister underscored the importance of both countries working together in diverse areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral relations, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked his Sri Lankan counterpart for the congratulatory phone call.

He noted that while both countries enjoyed strong and friendly ties, there was a need to galvanize the bilateral relations in all spheres, including political, economic, defence and tourism.

He also conveyed good wishes for continued progress of Sri Lanka and its people.