Sri Lankan Naval Commander on a bilateral visit to Pakistan

COLOMBO, Feb 18 (APP): Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne, Commander Sri Lanka Navy visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

According to Pakistan High Commission sources, the visiting dignitary is on an official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of Chief of the Naval Staff.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the Sri Lankan Naval Chief was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy clad in ceremonial dress presented him the Guard of Honour. Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah introduced the visiting dignitary to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne, called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office, where he held detailed discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration in diverse fields with his counterpart.

A comprehensive brief on PN’s operational developments was also given to the visiting dignitary. Admiral Zakaullah thanked Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne for active participation by Sri Lankan Navy in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17 to join hands for common resolve of ogether for Peace’.

Sri Lankan Naval Chief highly lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy to maintain collaborative security in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne also called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Army Staff and Chief of the Air Staff during his engagements at Islamabad.

Earlier during his visit to Karachi Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne attended different events of Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 17, including International Fleet Review and graced the Session-II of International Maritime Conference, International Band Display and Maritime Counter Terrorism Demo as Chief Guest.

The dignitary called on Naval Field Commands at Karachi and laid wreath at mausoleum of Quad-e-Azam. Sri Lankan Naval Chief also visited Pakistan Navy War College Lahore.

Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne has had the honour to hold number of Command and Staff appointments including Command of SLNS SAYURA (Offshore Patrol Vessel), Commandant Naval and Maritime Academy, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Director General (Services), Director Naval Operations/Special Forces/Maritime/Surveillance, Commander South Naval Area, Commander Eastern Naval Area, Director General of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard and Commander Special Boat Squadron.

Vice Admiral RC Wijegunaratne is an alumni of Pakistan Navy Staff College, a graduate of Karachi University of Pakistan and National Defence University Washington DC, USA.

The visit is expected to greatly enhance the bilateral collaboration between the two Navies in various avenues.