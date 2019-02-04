Sri Lankan national day event turns into festival of lights & dances

ISLAMABAD, Feb 04 (APP):The embassy of Sri Lanka Monday marked the country’s 71st national day with an event that turned into a colourful festival of lights and rich cultural performances.

Speaking as chief guest of the occasion, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said Pakistan and Sri Lanka enjoyed close relations in diverse fields which were getting stronger with time.

The Minister said Pakistan always stood with Sri Lanka in testing times particularity in the latter’s fight against terrorism.

He also mentioned educational scholarships offered to Sri Lankan students in various disciplines at universities in Pakistan.