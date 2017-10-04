Sri Lanka to amend parliamentary laws

COLOMBO, Oct 4 (APP/Xinhua): Sri Lanka’s Speaker of Parliament Karu

Jayasuriya on Wednesday said that Sri Lanka would soon amend its parliamentary laws to fall in line with the best international practices.

Addressing the 8th conference of the Association of SAARC Speakers

and Parliamentarians in Colombo (ASSP), Jayasuriya said that Sri Lanka

hoped to make its parliamentary mechanism more effective and efficient.

He said the national government would also soon introduce a new

constitution to benefit all communities.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a

regional intergovernmental organization whose member are Afghanistan,

India, Pakistan, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The ASSP Conference was held as the Sri Lankan Parliament celebrated

its 70th anniversary.