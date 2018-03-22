Sri Lanka endorses CPEC, says Sri Lankan President

KARACHI, Mar 22 (APP):Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has said that Sri Lanka is pleased over the Pakistan’s economic progress and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

He said this here on Wednesday during a meeting with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair upon his arrival at VVIP lounge of Jinnah International Airport Karachi, said an official statement issued by the Governor House.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair along with Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon, IGP Sindh A.D. Khawaja received the Sri Lankan President on his arrival. Sri Lankan High Commissioner was also present on the occasion.

The Sri Lankan President said that Sri Lankans respect Pakistani assistance and cooperation. He said that Pakistan stood with Sri Lanka in difficult times.

Governor Zubair said that Sri Lankan President’s arrival to

participate in the Pakistan Day ceremony is a good sign and a manifestation of close bilateral ties.

The Governor said that Sri Lanka is a close friend of Pakistan. Adding that both countries are enjoying good relations.

He said that the visit of Sri Lankan President will further strengthen the ties between countries.

Zubair said that Pakistan aspirant to further promote investment, trade and business activities with Sri Lanka.