Squash Premier league in full swing

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP): FMC squash premier league is in full swing as a number of matches were played here on Tuesday at PSA international complex.

Trust Mavericks, Matrix Tigers and and FMC strickers teams marched ahead after beating their respective team rivals. No upset was seen on

the second day of the event.

In first team match of day Trust Mavericks beat Servis Stars 4-3,

Women Category: Zoya Khalid (Trust Mavericks) beat Noor Ul Ain Ijaz

(Servis Stars) score 11/8,13/11,11/5 (15 minutes), Men Senior Category, Amaad Fareed (Trust Mavericks) beat Muhammad Farhan ( Servis Stars)

score 13/11,11/4,11/2 (21 minutes). Under-19 Boys Category: Salman Saleem (Trust Mavericks) beat Shahzad Khan ( Servis Stars) score 11/6,11/7,13/11 (27 minutes).Under-17 Boys Category: Muhammad Ahsan ( Servis Stars) beat Abubakar Khan (Trust Mavericks) score 11/9,11/4,11/2 (19 minutes).Under-15 Boys Category: Ashab Irfan ( Servis Stars) beat Junaid Khan (Trust Mavericks) score 11/8,11/5,11/7 (18 minutes).

Under-13 Boys Category: Abdullah Rasheed (Trust Mavericks) beat Mir Fayyaz (Servis Stars) score 11/7,11/8,1/11,9/11,12/10 (36 minutes).

Under-11 Boys Category: Anus Bukhari (Servis Stars) beat Mehmood Mehboob (Trust Mavericks) score 11/7,13/11,9/11,8/11,11/3 (29 minutes).

In 2nd match Matrix Tigers beat Diamond Paints 5-2,

Women Category: Sammar Anjum (Matrix Tigers) beat Saima Shaukat (Diamond Paints Lions) score 11/4,11/4,11/6 (18 minutes). Men Senior Category: Israr Ahmad (Diamond Paints Lions) beat kashif Asif (Matrix Tigers) score 10/12,11/5,11/8,11/5 (40 minutes).Under-19 Boys Category: Abdul Qadir (Diamond Paints Lions) beat Abdul Mughni (Matrix Tigers)

score 11/3,11/5,11/7 (22 minutes).Under-17 Boys Category: Moaz Khan

(Matrix Tigers) beat Zohair Shahid (Diamond Paints Lions) score 6/11,11/5,10/12,11/7,11/4 (37 minutes). Under-15 Boys Category: Usman Nadeem (Matrix Tigers) beat Mustafa Asghar (Diamond Paints Lions) 11/6,11/5,11/5 (13 minutes). Under-13 Boys Category: Ahad Shaukat (Matrix Tigers) beat Azlan Khawar (Diamond Paints Lions) score 11/3,11/6,10/12,11/6 (26 minutes). Under-11 Boys Category: Muhammad Ahmad(Matrix Tigers) beat Zuraiz Naeem (Diamond Paints Lions) score 11/8,11/9,11/7 (20 minutes).

In third match of the day FMC Strickers beat GNC Nicks 4-3, Women Category: Riffat Khan (GNC Nicks) beat Tehrima Iqbal (FMC Strickers)

score 11/4,11/5,11/2 (15 minutes). Men Senior Category: Asim Khan (FMC Strickers) beat Ali Bukhari (GNC Nicks) score 8/11,11/2,6/11,11/4,11/2

(36 minutes).Under-19 Boys Category: Uzair Rasheed (FMC Strickers) beat Muhammad Usman (GNC Nicks) score 11/3,11/4,11/4 (18 minutes). Under-17

Boys Category: Malik Abdul Moiz (FMC Strickers) beat Abdul Ghani (GNC Nicks) score 11/5,11/5,3/11,11/3 (29 minutes).Under-15 Boys Category:

Usman Allaudin (FMC Strickers) beat Huzaifa Shahid ( GNC Nicks) score 11/6,11/9,12/10 (25 minutes).Under-13 Boys Category: Afnan Mudassar

(GNC Nicks) beat Kaleem Ullah (FMC Strickers) score 3/11, 11/3, 11/8, 9/11, 11/8 (29 minutes).

Under-11 Boys Category: Talha Bin Zubair (GNC Nicks) beat Abdullah Nadeem (FMC Strickers) score 11/8,13/11,11/5,11/6 (23 minutes).