Spotless person to be nominated as Punjab CM: Imran

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Wednesday said that a party member having spotless character would be nominated for the office of Punjab chief minister (CM).

“I am going to name a young chief minister in Punjab in a day or two. You should all support my nominee,” Imran said during a meeting of newly-elected PTI members of the Punjab Assembly.

He said the decision would be purely based on merit. “I will name a candidate a clean reputation, who will not have a single corruption charge against him.”

Imran Khan congratulated the newly elected members of provincial and national assemblies on winning a difficult election and said the party would have to improve its ticket awarding process. “Many people were not given party tickets but they won,” he said.

“Allotting party tickets was the biggest challenge for me,” he said adding that the party members must work for making the party an institution.

Imran said the PTI would begin preparations for the next election from now and stressed the need for upholding merit in all sectors.

He reiterated that he had already pledged to the people that the PTI government would adhere to the principles of merit as was observed in the State of Madina by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said Punjab would serve as a springboard for creation of a ‘New Pakistan.’ “We have to provide relief to people of Punjab, which has been facing many challenges due to hunger and poverty.”

He vowed to de-politicize police in Punjab just like in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The schools and hospitals in Punjab would also modernised, besides improving the lot of the people.