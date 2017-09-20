Spot fixer Khalid Latif banned for five years, fined Rs one mln

LAHORE, Sept 20 (APP): Spot fixer batsman, Khalid Latif has been

banned for five year and fined Rs one million for his role in the

spot fixing scandal which rocked the Pakistan Super League earlier

this year in United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan Cricket Board tribunal headed by Justice retd Syed Asghar

Haider and Lt Gen retd Tauqir Zia and Wasim Bari as its members here

on Wednesday in the short judgment handed over the punishment to

batsman who was charged with six major breaches of the PCBB anti

corruption code and was found guilty of all of them (six).

“Its another sad day as another player’s cricketing career has

been ruined due to his involvement in the spot fixing which bought

bad name for the country”, said PCB lawyer Tafazul Rizvi while

talking to media after the tribunal announced its verdict. He said

in case of success in some cases a lawyer never feels delighted and

he feels the same in the case of Khalid who was a national cricketer.

He said Khalid has been banned for five years for playing all

types of cricket which means the end of 31-year old player’s career

as the bans ends in 2022.

“We proved all the allegations , all of the six, but still it

is the choice/prerogative of the tribunal to decide the nature

(time frame) of punishment”, he said.

He agreed to a questioner that the punishment given to the

batsman is of minimum level and it is common practice to award

maximum level of punishment if someone is proved guilty on all

counts.

Khalid’s laywer, Badar Alam was not present to hear the verdict.

The PCB leveled the following charges against Khalid Latif.

(1) Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the code by agreeing to fix aspects of

PSL match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on February 9,2017.

(2) Breach of Article 2.1.2 of the code by ensuring for betting and for

other corrupt purposes the occurrence of particular incident in the PSL match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar.

(3) Breach of Article 2.1.3 of the code by seeking and agreeing to

accept bribe and/or other reward.

(c) To fix aspects of the PSL match between Islamabad and

Peshawar.

(d) For betting and /other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a

particular incident in the PSL match between Islamabad and Peshawar.

(4) Breach of Article 2.1.4 of the code by directly or

indirectly soliciting, enticing , instructing persuading , encouraging and or/ intentionally facilitating Sharjeel Khan to breach articles 2.1.1 2.1.2 and 2.1.3 of the code in respect of the PSL match played between Islamabad and Peshawar on Sep 2, 2017.

(5) Breach of article 2.4.4 by failing to disclose to the PCB

vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of the approaches and invitations received by Khalid Latif to engage in corrupt conduct under the code in respect of PSL match played between Islamabad and Peshawar.

(6) Breach of article 2.4.5 by failing to disclose to the PCB

vigilance and security department (without unnecessary delay) full details of the approaches and invitations received by Sharjeel khan to engage in corrupt conduct under the code in respect of PSL match played between Islamabad and Peshawar.

“All sanctions imposed shall run concurrently and the fine imposed

will be payable to the Pakistan Cricket Board”, said the short decision made available to APP.

Another character of the same spot fixing scandal, Sharjeel Khan

was also banned for five years few weeks ago by the same tribunal

after proving guilty of all the five charges framed against him.