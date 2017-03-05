Sports promote peace: Gen Asif

RAWALPINDI March 5 (APP): On the historic event of final match of cricket as part of Pakistan Super Leage-2 on the country’s soils, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor Sunday said that sports promoted peace.

In a Tweet message, he bade good luck to both the teams participating in the PSL-2 final, which is being held in a peaceful and secured environment at the country’s heart – Lahore.

He welcomed the foreign players participating in the match and foreign guest reached Pakistan to witness the historic moments.

Following spate of terror incidents, sports events of international level were ceased to be held in the country for over half a decade.