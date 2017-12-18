Sports projects to incline youth to sports, Hanif Abbasi

LAHORE, Dec 18 (APP):Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab Hanif Abbasi presided over an important meeting about the sports development projects here at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the inauguration of completed sports projects at length.

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Department Ch Abdul Ghafoor, Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, Deputy Secretary Planning Tehmina Habib, Director Admin Javed Rasheed Chohan and Director Project Management Unit Akram Soban

and other top officials attended the meeting. The concerned officials gave a detailed briefing about the completed sports projects

in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab Hanif Abbasi said that sports is among the top

priorities of Punjab government. “Various sports projects have been launched in several cities under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The completed sports projects will be opened in near future. These projects will help to a great extent in introducing sports

culture in the province and the talented youth will be able to feature in more sports activities in their own localities”.

He issued stern directions to complete the remaining sports projects in the province as early as possible. “No further delay

will be tolerated in this regard”, he warned.

Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan, while addressing the meeting said a lot of sports projects have been

launched in Punjab during the last few years. It’s unprecedented in the history of Punjab. “The completed sports projects will play

a great role in inclining the youth of the province towards sports activities in the province”.

Lauding the hectic efforts of Sports Board Punjab, Managing Director Pakistan said the youth of the province can enhance

their sports skills through new completed sports projects.