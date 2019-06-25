LAHORE, Jun 25 (APP):Director General Sports Board Punjab Nadeem Sarwar has said Punjab’s sports policy is being formulated for the first time in the history and the prime objective of this policy is to choose the direction for development of sports in the province.

“Formulating the sports policy is a landmark decision to help promote sports on new lines and we can not achieve destination without setting our targets,” he expressed these views while presiding over an important meeting of Director Sports of different educational institutions at national Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.