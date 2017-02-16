Sports infrastructure to help promote games, Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP)- Provincial Sports Minister, Jahangir Khanzada said on Wednesday that development of sports across the province was the top priority of the Government and a lot of sports infrastructure was being built to help achieve this objective.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting here which was also attended by MNA and convener of finance audit committee sports board Punjab, Shaza Fatima, Secretary Sports Punjab, Nayyer Iqbal,

Chairman Planning and Development committee, Akhtar Rasool, DG Sports Zulfiqar Ghumman and Director admin Javed Rasheed Chohan.

“With the completion of these under construction sports projects we will be providing platform to the youth to utilize their energy in positive way and to excel in different sports”, said the Sports Minister.

He said Khaadim e Alaa Punjab talent hunt programme will be a gate way to unearth new talent in a number of sports as educational institutions are being involved in this beneficial activity.

DG Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ghumman said that better and improved

sports infrastructure will be available throughout the province in

due course of time and professional coaches will be hired to identify talent and to groom

it keeping an eye on future of the games.

“We are generating a lot of sports activities at grass root level and we are confident to get productive result from this whole exercise”, he said.