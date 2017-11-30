Sports defeated terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said restoration of sports activities across the country was a befitting reply to the terrorists who had been involved in subversive activities.

Ahsan, who was the chief guest at the final of the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi, also chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad on the occasion.

“The whole Pakistani nation is united under the country’s flag in fight against terrorism,” he said and added nobody could defeat the Pakistani nation.

A large number of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supporters present there also chanted slogans of “Dekho dekho kon aya Sher aya Sher aya” in the stadium to show their support to the government policies towards development of sports in the country.

Lahore Blues beat Lahore Whites by 7 wickets in the final of the National Twenty20 Cup.