Sports activities reflection of fact society moving forward: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that sports activities were reflection of the fact that the society was moving forward.

She was speaking as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of Inter-media T-20 Cricket Tournament organized by a media group.

Congratulating the participating teams and the organizers of the inter-media tournament, she expressed the hope that such activities would further increase in future and our playgrounds would open.

Sports activities reflect healthy minds and the nations march on the road of prosperity and development, she added.

Marriyum hoped that all media organizations and houses including PTV would be a part of future tournament.

The tournament’s final was won by Daily Jang by beating The News team in the final. Over 20 teams participated in the tournament.

In the end, the minister distributed trophies and awards among the players of the teams.