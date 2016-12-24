Sports activities imperative for healthy society: Talal Ch

FAISALABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Technology Talal Badar Chaudhary on Saturday said sports activities were imperative to build a healthy society.

He was talking to players during a friendly match played between senior and junior teams of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) in Iqbal Stadium here.

He also appreciated steps taken by the Punjab government for the promotion of healthy sports activities in the province and said the role of private sector could not be ignored in the promotion of sport activities.

He lauded the efforts of FCCI for making sincere efforts for the promotion of sports and said that other important industrial and commercial organizations should also patronize different sports at different levels.

Earlier, Secretary General FCCI Abid Masood introduced Talal Badar

Chaudhary with the senior and junior teams.

Later, Acting President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam participated in the

concluding ceremony of prize distribution. He also presented a trophy to the captain of the winning team Farooq Yusuf.