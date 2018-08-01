Sport-SBP to organize more sports competition, DG,SBP

LAHORE, Aug 01 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan said that SBP will organise more sports competitions in other districts of the province in near future.

It’s worth mentioning that Sports Board Punjab organised Lahore Division Inter-District U-16 Boys Championship in collaboration with the of sports associations besides holding Punjab Cup Women Archery Championship and Inter-Division Punjab Boxing Championship recently.

Aamir Jan said on Wednesday that Punjab has plenty of sports talent. “We are organizing these sports competitions to nurture the talent of young players belonging to far flung areas of the province,” he added.

DG SBP said that the competitions of cricket, volleyball, cycling, basketball, netball, athletics, hockey, table tennis, gymnastics, badminton, handball and tug-of-war will be conducted in the next phase of sports events.

“The prime objective of these sports competitions is to promote sports culture among the young generation of province. All the male and female players of the province will get equal chance to show their talent in these events,” he explained.