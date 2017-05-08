Sport-Golf Damil wins Corps Commander golf title

LAHORE, May 8 (APP)- Damil Ata Ullah of LGG&CC won the individual

title of the 26th Corps Commander Cup golf tournament while the Team B lifted the team trophy here at Lahore Golf and Garrison Club on Monday.

A passionate competition was witnessed between national level

golfers during the tournament in which Team A of LGG&Cc got the second place in the team event.

Commander Lahore Corps Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali, who was the chief guest on the occasion, awarded prizes to the winners. General Officer Commanding Major General Syed Muhammad Adnan, Director General Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan and a large number of Golf lovers were also present. Team B emerged winner with a net score 623 and secured score of 627.

In Longest Drive prize was won by Aamir Iqbal Yazdani while Closest

to the pin category was won by Lt Gen (Retd) Imtiaz Shaheen.

In the Amateurs Gross Category, the 1st prize was won by Muhammad

Saqib of LGG&CC with 216 gross. The 2nd position went to Ghazanfar

Mehmood of Garden City Golf Club with 217 gross while 3rd position won by Abdul Zahoor of Multan with gross 220. In net competition Damil Ata Ullah (206), Ayaz Saleem (208) and Col (retd) Rustam Ali Chatha (208) won 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively.

In the Senior Amateur Gross Category, 1st prize was won by Asad Khan from Lahore Gymkhana with 78 while the 2nd position won by Wing Commander (Retd) Muhammad Omar Khan with 80 and 3rd position won by Mian Tariq Pervez of Lahore Gymkhana with 81. In net LGG&CC won 1st, 2nd and 3rd position went to Maj (Retd) Muhammad Qamar-ul-Haq, Lt Col (Retd) Manzoor Hussain and Brig (Retd) Tahir Saleem respectively.

The Senior Officers Match in Gross Category, 1st position got by Air

Vice Marshal (Retd) Hassan Rana, the 2nd position won by Maj Gen (Retd) Muhammad Tahir and 3rd position got by Maj Gen Omer Farooq Barki. In net category won 1st position by Maj Gen Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan, 2nd position won by Maj Gen Sajjad Rasool and 3rd position won by Maj Gen Zafar Iqbal.

In the Veterans Gross Category the 1st prize won by Brig (Retd) Aman

Ullah Khan, 2nd Col (Retd) Abdul Razzaq Bugti and 3rd position won by

Lt Col (retd) Javed Butt. While in net the 1st position was won by Raja

M Nazir, the 2nd position won by Col (Retd) Z. A Minhas and 3rd position won by Col (Retd) Sabah Uddin.

In the Ladies Gross Category, the 1st prize was won by Ms. Ghazala

Yasmin of LGG&CC with 159 gross, 2nd prize was won by Mrs. Sameea Javed Ali of Lahore Gymkhana with 176 gross and 3rd prize was won by Ms. Zaib un Nisa of Royal Palm with 184 gross. While in net the 1st position was won by Ms. Ana Games Gill of Royal Palm with 138 net while 2nd position went to MS Zahida Durrani of LGG&CC with 139 and 3rd prize was won by Ms. Shabana Waheed of LGG&CC with 141 net.

Boys Gross Category (15-18 Years) 1st prize was won by Muhammad Nasir of LGG &CC with 44 while 2nd prize won by Yaseen Intikhab of Lahore Gymkhana with 50. In Net competition, Talha Karamat and Zarar Khan of LGG&CC won 1st and 2nd position respectively.

Girls Putting Category, Ms. Adina Attaullah won 1st position while Fatima Shafqat won the 2nd position.