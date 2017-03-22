Spokesman terms news story of extra expenditure by President baseless, fabricated

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): A spokesman of the President House

has termed the story run by an anchor of a private news

channel regarding extra expenditure of the President as

baseless and fabricated and against journalistic norms.

The spokesman, in a clarification issued here Wednesday said,

the issue was raised in Senate during the question-hour and

the anchorperson alleged that the President had spent Rs

1.4 billion during the last three years.

He said it was incorrect as the President

besides Rs 80,000 monthly salary, did not receive

anything extra. The total amount the President

received under the head of his salary during the last three years was

Rs 2.88 million, which is equivalent or near to one month salary

of some journalists, or anchors.

The spokesman said being responsible persons of the society,

it should be in the knowledge of journalists that two secretariats were simultaneously working at the President House.

One is called the Public Secretariat, which provides

assistance in provision of constitutional matters between

the President House, Prime Minister House, Parliament, the

government and other departments.

The other secretariat, he said, was called Personnel

Secretariat but it had nothing to do with personality of the

President and this secretariat made arrangements

for security, protocol, arrangements for visits of foreign heads

of state and government, foreign delegations and that was an

important responsibility under the foreign affairs.

The spokesman said those expenditures and arrangements were

for the post of the head of state and not for anyone personnel

usage and were related to dignity of the country. He added that

Rs 1.4 billion were spent under those heads during the last three

years and it had nothing to do with the personal status of the President.

The spokesman said the budget under this head also

included salaries, pension, accommodation and medical expenditures

of the employees of the Personnel Secretariat of the President House.

It should be clarified that 61 percent of budget of

the President House was spent on salaries of the employees while

28 percent was for operational expenditures during the last

three years, which also includes utility expenditures.

He said that 11 percent of expenditure of the President

House were miscellaneous which was spent on social welfare.