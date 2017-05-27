Spokesman clarifies media reports on President’s salary increase

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): The spokesperson of the President’s House

Saturday contradicted media reports which said that after proposed increase in the federal budget, President’s salary would go up to Rs 1.6 million per month.

Rejecting the news item appeared in a section of press, the spokesperson said that at present, the President drew monthly salary of Rs 80,000 which made 960,000 per annum.

However, in the federal budget 2017-18, his salary has been proposed to

be increased from Rs 80,000 to 130,000 per month which would make Rs 1.6 million as President’s total annual salary.