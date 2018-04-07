Spirited Pakistan hold India to a 2-2 draw in Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games hockey

GOLD COAST, Queensland (Australia), Apr 07 (APP)::Spirited Pakistan held India to a 2-2 draw before down 1-2 in the dying moments

of the most thrilling encounter in hockey event of the ongoing XXI Gold Coast

2018 Commonwealth Games being played here at Hockey Complex ground on Saturday.

It was drama till end in the much anticipated match

between Pakistan and India in the hockey competition of the XXI Commonwealth

Games at Gold Coast, Australia.

Trailing 1-2, with just 15 seconds left, Pakistan made a

penetration into the Indian circle from right. Not finding any gap, the

Pakistani forwards looked for an Indian foot and believed they found one.

The umpire thought otherwise. On Pakistan’s appeal, it

was referred to the third umpire and the penalty corner was awarded and taken.

Indians cleared the ball out of the circle. Again, Pakistanis

appealed for an Indian foot and again it was passed on to the third umpire.

Another PC resulted. This time, Mubashar Ali’s powerful low drag flick hit the

tin below diving Indian goal keeper Sreejesh’s right elbow.

Hence, after five consecutive defeats against their arch

rivals, Pakistan salvaged a well deserved draw.

In the early part of the game, it appeared to be another

Indian win as they enjoyed a 2-0 lead when the teams changed the sides.

In front of a full house, the first quarter saw an up and

down game though India had more of the possession and also earned the sole

penalty corner. In the 12th minute, in a fluent move Sunil sent a diagonal pass

from right to young Dilpreet, India’s hero of the Junior World Cup victory in

2016. Dilpreet, with all the time and space in the left side of the circle,

finished with a strong push.

Next minute, Ali Shan’s thunderous hit from the right

side of the circle brushed off the cross bar.

With Atiq Arshad yellow carded in the first minute of the

second quarter, India took advantage. They earned two back to back penalty

corners both from foot faults of Pakistani defenders. Off the second,

Hermanpreet extended the lead when his strong flick found the left corner of

the net at the mid height.

Things got hot and after an altercation, Faisal Qadir and

Akashdeep were both shown yellow.

In the 25th minute, a brilliant dribbling run by captain

Rizwan Senior fetched Pakistan their first penalty corner. Sreejesh made a fine

save. Green shirts had two other PCs before the half time but it remained 2-0

for India.

Five minutes into the second half, Imran Butt, who had a

good game, saved an RP Singh PC attempt. Immediately, a ball reached debutant

Rana Sohail at the top of the circle whose reverse hit went out.

In the 38th minute, a sweeping three men Pakistan move

culminated in M.Irfan Jr, unmarked near the left past, diving spectacularly to

reduce the margin.

India applied immense pressure during the last few

minutes of the third quarter but Pakistani deep defence stood well with the custodian

Imran Butt at his best. With their tails up, Pakistan earnestly looked for the

equaliser in the last quarter. A long high ball into the Indian circle, saw one

on one between the striker and the goalie but Sreejesh effected the save of the

match. Soon, Pakistan had three penalty corners but the goal eluded them.

With two minutes left, India wasted a good chance when

Manpreet’s reverse flick missed the target badly.

Then arrived the heart stopping action of the

last 15 seconds.

Pakistan can take many positives from today’s show. It

should serve as a morale booster especially after a disappointing draw

against the lowly ranked Wales in the

first match. To reach the semis, they not only need to win the remaining two

pool matches (against England and Malaysia) but also have favourable results

from other matches.

Next, Pakistan plays England on Sunday

SCORERS:

India: Dilpreet Singh (12′) & Harmanpreet Singh PC

(19′)

Pakistan: Mohammad Irfan Jr (38′) & Mubashar Ali

(60′)