Spirit of worship trains mankind to control ego to resolve world’s problems: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

said that the spirit of worship can make this world a heavenly

place to live in because with this training, mankind learns to

let go of their ego which was the real root cause of all

problems.

In his message on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

being celebrated in the country on Saturday, the president

falicitated the nation and said, “Be it our national

challenges or international crisis; if they are evaluated

minutely one finds that ego has been at the core of every

issue. Therefore it is imperative to seek Allah Almighty’s

blessings by sacrificing our ego to make this world a place of

heavenly abode.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the prayers and

sacrificial offerings of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim

Ummah to make it a source for earning Allah’s blessings.

He viewed that Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha were two obligations

which were based on the spirit of self-sacrifice.

He said both these obligations related to sacrifice of

life and property. The Almighty Allah through the Sunnah of

His two great Prophets reminded the mankind that the essence

of humanity is that they subject their every act to this

injunction of the Holy Quran wherein it has been ordained:

“Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and

my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds”.

On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, acting in

the spirit of sacrifice we must look after our those brethren

who, oppressed by the vicissitudes of life, have lagged behind

economically.

“We should also remember in our prayers all those sons

of soil and their families who sacrificed their present for

our future. Similarly we should also offer special prayers for

our Kashmiri brethren who are valiantly striving to win

freedom from the occupying force,” the president advised.

He prayed that Almighty Allah bless us with the real

joys of Eid-ul-Azha and enable us to understand the obligation

of sacrifice in its true spirit to benefit from its hidden

blessings.