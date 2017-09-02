Spirit of worship trains mankind to control ego to resolve world’s problems: President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
said that the spirit of worship can make this world a heavenly
place to live in because with this training, mankind learns to
let go of their ego which was the real root cause of all
problems.
In his message on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Azha
being celebrated in the country on Saturday, the president
falicitated the nation and said, “Be it our national
challenges or international crisis; if they are evaluated
minutely one finds that ego has been at the core of every
issue. Therefore it is imperative to seek Allah Almighty’s
blessings by sacrificing our ego to make this world a place of
heavenly abode.
He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the prayers and
sacrificial offerings of the Pakistani nation and the Muslim
Ummah to make it a source for earning Allah’s blessings.
He viewed that Hajj and Eid-ul-Azha were two obligations
which were based on the spirit of self-sacrifice.
He said both these obligations related to sacrifice of
life and property. The Almighty Allah through the Sunnah of
His two great Prophets reminded the mankind that the essence
of humanity is that they subject their every act to this
injunction of the Holy Quran wherein it has been ordained:
“Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and
my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds”.
On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, acting in
the spirit of sacrifice we must look after our those brethren
who, oppressed by the vicissitudes of life, have lagged behind
economically.
“We should also remember in our prayers all those sons
of soil and their families who sacrificed their present for
our future. Similarly we should also offer special prayers for
our Kashmiri brethren who are valiantly striving to win
freedom from the occupying force,” the president advised.
He prayed that Almighty Allah bless us with the real
joys of Eid-ul-Azha and enable us to understand the obligation
of sacrifice in its true spirit to benefit from its hidden
blessings.
