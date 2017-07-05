Spectacular fireworks along New York City’s East River mark U.S. Independence Day

NEW YORK, July 5 (APP): Hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers celebrated the U.S. independence from Britain with the traditional Fourth of July fireworks display Tuesday night.

More than a million spectators watched the annual July Fourth fireworks

display on a clear night, sponsored by Macy’s department store.

The nearly 30-minute-long show Monday featured dazzling blues, reds and whites among other colours from thousands of pyrotechnic shells launched from barges in New York City’s East River.

The 25-minute show was aired live on NBC television network, and

organizers said it was one of the the biggest firework display since the millennium show of 2000.

Thousands of police officers were deployed to oversee the fireworks.

Authorities said there were no known, credible threats against New York but vowed to remain vigilant.