Special seats’ allotment notification on August 11: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday said that the notification of allotment of special

seats to the political parties will be issued on August 11.

According to an official of ECP, the commission had already issued notification of returned candidates and under article 51 (d) of the constitution, independent candidates had to join any political party within three days of issuance of notification of successful candidates.

He added every independent candidate had to submit an affidavit with the ECP regarding joining of any party. After this the ECP allots special seats to political parties.

He said that under section 98 (3) of Elections Act, 2017, successful candidates had to submit details

of their election expenses with the ECP within 10 days of holding of general election.

He said that the commission had fixed August 4 as last date for submission of details of election expenses while it had fixed August 9 as last date for submission of affidavit from the independent

candidates for joining any political party.

He dispelled this impression that the commission had been deliberately delaying the process and made it clear that the ECP will ensure timely completion of all procedure under the law.