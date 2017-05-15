Special salary packages to be offered to doctors for Liver Transplant Centre PIMS

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP): Minister for Capital Administration, Dr Tariq

Fazal Chaudhry Monday said that keeping in view the high demand of

liver transplant specialist doctors, a request had been sent to the

Prime Minister to announce special salary package for the professionals to resume liver transplant activities at Liver Transplant Centre, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Responding to a query during Question Hour in National Assembly, the minister informed that the process would take another six months to complete.

He said 95 posts had been sanctioned in Liver Transplant Centre PIMS, Islamabad while 57 person were appointed against these posts.

He said the liver transplant team comprises of Interventional Radiologist, Liver Anesthetist, Liver Intensivist, Per-fusionist and Liver transplant surgeon etc.

“These entire professional are equally important for meaningful liver transplant and unfortunately there is acute shortage of these professionals in Pakistan,” he said adding PIMS had been advertising to hire the services of these professional.

However, he said so far the liver transplant team could not be hired to resume the liver transplant activities. Special salary packages are being processed to attract the competent professionals.

Replying to another question, the minister said that Capital Hospital worked under the Administrative control of Capital Development Authority.

He said various proposals had been approved in order to upgrade Capital Hospital including establishment of Cardiac Surgery Facility and construction of new block.

He said equipment for cardiac surgery had been purchased and recruitment of Human Resource is under process which will be completed in next 06 months.

The minister informed that PC-I for construction of new block had been approved by the relevant forum with completion period of two years.

He hoped the work would start in next financial year after allocation of budget.