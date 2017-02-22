Special powers accorded to Rangers in Punjab for 60 days

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Ministry of Interior on Wednesday

accorded approval to empower Rangers in Punjab for 60 days to

combat terrorism under Anti-Terrorism Act in the province.

The Rangers, during its special powers/authority tenure,

would provide assistance to police and other Law Enforcement

Agencies (LEAs) to fight against terrorism.

The decision was taken in a meeting which was chaired by

Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan here.

As per details, the provincial Apex Committee had recommended

authority/powers to Rangers in Punjab.

Addressing the meeting, Nisar said the government was

committed to curbing menace of terrorism and in this regard

all assistance would be provided to provinces.

He said, “the terrorists and their facilitators, wherever they

are, would be chased and brought to their logical conclusions.”

“We need national solidarity and strong nerves to fight

against terrorism and extremism in the country,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor,

Lt. General (Retd) Nasir Janjua, Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary

Punjab, Home Secretary Punjab, Inspector General of Police Punjab

and other senior officials.