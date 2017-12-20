Special persons can lead productive lives with help of society: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Special persons can lead productive and better lives with the help of the society and the observance of World Day for Special Persons, which was celebrated every year, should not be confined to only one day.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking on the eve of 8th All Pakistan Wheel Chair Users cricket tournament here at the Sport Complex on Wednesday.

She said that no healthy person could even think of playing cricket on the wheel chair but the special persons had proven its possibility.

The minister said that under the Education Reforms Programme of the former prime minister, a process of development of infrastructure, up-gradation of the existing facilities and face lifting of the educational institutions of Islamabad had been initiated, which also included facilities for the special persons.

She said that a special bulletin had been started by PTV for the deaf persons. She asked PTV and Radio to organize morning shows for the special persons once a week.

The minister appreciated National Bank of Pakistan, PTCL, McDonald, Shield Foundation and other corporate bodies for extending sponsorship to the tournament and termed it a good augury for encouraging sport activities among special persons. She also paid tribute to all the special persons who had come from all over the country to participate in the tournament as well as the Pakistan Sports Board for organizing the event.

She revealed that MNA Kishwar Zehra MNA and her mother had initiated a discussion for bringing legislation for the special persons and she would make sure that they were provided all possible facilities in the offices of the Punjab Sports Board.

The minister said that the society as a whole would have to take care of that responsibility.

Marriyum said that the voice raised by Kishwar Zehra should not be attributed to any political party and all the members of the National Assembly should become part of the effort.

She thanked the TV channels for according appropriate projection to the issues related to special persons and urged the print media to also give them space in their pages. She also advised PTV to cover the event till its finish and telecast it on PTV Sports.